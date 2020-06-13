China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

China's national observatory on Saturday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in parts of southern, southeastern and central China for the next 24 hours.

From Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon, heavy rain and rainstorms are expected in the regions of Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangsu, Anhui and Henan, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.

Some of these regions will see up to 70 mm of hourly precipitation, as well as the potential for thunderstorms and strong winds, the NMC said, warning that parts of Anhui, Jiangsu and Hubei will experience downpours with up to 150 mm of rainfall.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

The center advised local governments to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides caused by heavy rain and recommended outdoor operations be halted in hazardous areas. Enditem