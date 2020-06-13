Chinese mainland reports 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Saturday that it received reports of 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Friday, of which six were domestically transmitted and five were imported.

All of the domestically transmitted cases were reported in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected cases were reported Friday, according to the commission.

On Friday, two people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Friday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,075, including 74 patients who were still being treated, with no one in severe condition.

Altogether 78,367 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Friday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 1,808 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,742 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 66 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported. There was currently one suspected case, the commission said.

According to the commission, 3,197 close contacts were still under medical observation after 635 people were discharged from medical observation Friday.

Also on Friday, seven new asymptomatic cases, including five from overseas, were reported on the mainland. A total of 13 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 98 asymptomatic cases, including 48 imported cases, were still under medical observation.

By Friday, 1,108 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 443 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,060 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 431 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery. Enditem