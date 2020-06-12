Trump to host 1st rally in months despite concerns of coronavirus resurgence

U.S. President Donald Trump will host a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma next Friday, the first of its kind in several months, his re-election campaign said on Thursday, despite concerns of coronavirus resurgence.

The page for guests to sign up for free tickets to Trump's Tulsa rally includes a disclaimer related to the coronavirus.

"By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury," it read.

The rally, to be held in Tulsa's BOK Center, will come as the United States is still addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, with cases in several states rising as businesses are allowed to reopen.

Mass gatherings are still banned in some other states as they are reopening.

There are more than 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University data, and more than 113,000 people in the country have died of the disease.

Trump's last rally was held in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 2.