LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Close contacts of Beijing's new COVID-19 case test negative

1
2020-06-12 13:12:25Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The two close contacts of Beijing's newly reported COVID-19 case tested negative in nucleic acid and antibody testing, local health authorities said Friday.

The new case was reported in Beijing's Xicheng District on Thursday. The district's health commission said the patient's two family members are currently under medical observation and had shown no signs of discomfort.

The patient was identified as a 52-year-old man, who visited a hospital Wednesday afternoon after experiencing an intermittent fever. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the patient's statement, he experienced symptoms of fever and fatigue but didn't have a cough, sore throat, or chest discomfort. The patient claimed that in the past two weeks he had not left the city and had no contact with people from outside of Beijing. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.