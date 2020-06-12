Shanghai reports five new imported COVID-19 cases

Shanghai reported five new imported COVID-19 cases and zero increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

The imported cases were five Pakistanis, who departed from Pakistan on June 2 and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on the same day. They showed symptoms during the isolated observation period and were confirmed as COVID-19 patients.

The five patients have been sent to a designated hospital for medical treatment, while 55 close contacts on the flight have been put under concentrated quarantine.

Shanghai saw one COVID-19 patient cured and discharged from hospital on Thursday.

By Thursday, Shanghai had registered a total of 348 confirmed imported cases. Sixteen of them remain hospitalized and the rest were discharged from hospital after recovery, according to the commission.

The municipality had reported 341 locally transmitted confirmed cases by Thursday, including 334 discharged from hospital after recovery and seven deaths.