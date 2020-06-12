COVID-19 caseload tops 800,000, deaths surpass 40,000 in Brazil

Brazil's total confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 800,000 and the death toll surpassed 40,000 on Thursday, local media quoted data from the country's health ministry as saying.

In the past 24 hours, the ministry registered 30,412 new cases, taking the country's tally to 802,828, according to the reports.

The death toll reached 40,919 as more than 1,200 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Some 345,595 COVID-19 patients have recovered since the outbreak in the country, the ministry said.

Brazil has the second highest number of confirmed cases in the world after the United States, and its death toll remains the third highest, following the United States and Britain.