UK health secretary urges Britons to participate in coronavirus trace system

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Thursday urged the public to participate in the government's test and trace system designed to help the easing of the coronavirus lockdown measures.

Chairing Thursday's Downing Street press briefing, Hancock said the test and trace system is "critical" to easing lockdown, calling it a "civic duty" for the public to participate in the scheme.

"Participation with NHS (National Health Service) test and trace is your civic duty," Hancock said.

One third of people who tested positive for coronavirus could not be reached by the government's contact tracing system, or refused to hand over their contacts, according to figures released Thursday by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Between May 28 and June 3, 8,117 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were transferred to the NHS test and trace system.

Around two-thirds, 5,407 people provided details of those they had come into close contact with to the government scheme, the department said.

"The system is working well... it will keep getting better," said Hancock.

Another 151 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 41,279, the Department of Health and Social Care said Thursday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Thursday morning, 291,409 people have tested positive for the virus, a daily increase of 1,266.