Russian COVID-19 cases exceed 500,000

Russia recorded 8,779 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 502,436, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Thursday.

The death toll grew by 174 to 6,532, while 261,150 people have recovered, including 8,367 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,436 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 201,221.

As of Wednesday, 321,923 people were under medical observation, while over 13.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Thursday.