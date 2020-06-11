LINE

China's economy could achieve "impressive" recovery, economist says

China's economy could have a "very impressive" recovery and achieve growth, a Deutsche Bank economist said.

Most of the world's main economies are easing strict lockdown measures imposed to contain the COVID-19 spread, and are relieved from recession. But China is, in general, regarded as one of the few ones that could still grow, CNBC quoted Michael Spencer, Deutsche Bank's chief economist and head of research for Asia Pacific, as saying.

He expects China's recovery "is going to look very impressive" with a growth of 5 to 6 percent in April-June, quarter to quarter, following a contraction in the first quarter.

"The domestic demand part of the Chinese economy has recovered well," he noted. 

