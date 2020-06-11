Tokyo, Beijing Games to benefit from proximity in high awareness, convenient logistics and operation: IOC

High public awareness worldwide and convenience in logistics and operations are among the benefits that the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games and the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, to be held six months apart, could enjoy, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told media via teleconference on Wednesday.

Asked by Xinhua to elaborate on the "Peak to Peak" approach from Tokyo to Beijing, which was pushed forward after the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022 held its fifth meeting online on Tuesday, President Thomas Bach emphasized high public awareness as an advantage on which both Games and the Olympic Movement could capitalize.

"One of the obvious advantages is that with these Games being so close together, they will enjoy high awareness worldwide, and from this both Games can benefit and the entire Olympic Movement can benefit."

Referring to operational issues, Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi explained: "We feel that we have a lot of benefits in this 'Peak to Peak' proximity. Indeed, the logistics generally between Games means that you ship back a number of the materials to move to the next city and travels around the globe. In this case, it will remain within Asia and most probably travels straight from Tokyo to Beijing."

"The same for the operations of a number of our technology partners, for example, which will move directly from one Game to the next and also keep some people in the region.

"So we very much believe that we have a number of opportunities when it comes to communication and engagement but also in logistic and operations," he continued.

Dubi also cited good relationship between the Tokyo and Beijing organizers a solid base for cooperation.

"Now there is a lot of detailed work. The good thing is that there is an excellent relationship already between the two organizing committees, and we will definitely make sure there is constant coordination so that we can seize all the opportunities," he said.