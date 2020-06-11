China sides with multilateralism: envoy

"China takes the side of multilateralism and international justice, and commits to building a community with a shared future for mankind," Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), said Wednesday.

Zhang made the remarks at "The UN Charter at 75: Multilateralism in a Fragmented World," a virtual high-level forum organized by the Forum of Small States.

Zhang said that the world is facing many global challenges and COVID-19 is the biggest one. "However, the international community should not ignore that unilateralism is posing a bigger threat, weakening multilateralism system and hindering international cooperation. In defending multilateralism, small states matter and all states matter."

Viewing the COVID-19 pandemic as a test to multilateralism, he said "to win this fight, we must join hands and support the central role of the United Nations and the World Health Organization. We must put the people in the center of our efforts and give strength, hope and confidence to the world."

The world is increasingly fragmented, and the problem facing the world is not the problem between member states, but between multilateralism and unilateralism, and between right and wrong, he said.

"China is a dedicated supporter, defender and promoter of the UN Charter and the UN. China, as always, takes the side of multilateralism and international justice," Zhang added.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the UN. The virtual event was jointly hosted by the permanent mission of Singapore as chair of the Forum of Small States in partnership with The Elders and the UN75 Office.