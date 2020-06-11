S Korea reports 45 more COVID-19 cases, 11,947 in total

South Korea reported 45 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,947.

The daily caseload moved between 30 and 60 for the past 11 days. Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,312.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, night spots, a table tennis facility, a distribution center, an amusement park and a health product retailer in the metropolitan area.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 276. The total fatality rate stood at 2.31 percent.

A total of 43 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,654. The total recovery rate was 89.2 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.06 million people, among whom 1,029,447 tested negative for the virus and 25,494 are being checked.