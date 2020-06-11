Construction of Beijing Winter Olympic projects in Yanqing to be completed in 2020

LINE

The construction of 13 venues and auxiliary projects in Yanqing, one of the three competition zones for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, will be completed by the end of 2020, local authorities said on Thursday.

The National Alpine skiing Center and the National Sliding Center are 90 percent and 88 percent completed respectively. The Winter Olympic Village and Mountain News Center is more than 50 percent complete.

The end of June will see the completion of construction of the transfer center that serves as the station for the Yanqing branch of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed rail.

The transfer center is a comprehensive conversion hub integrating high-speed rail, suburban railway, bus, taxi, bicycle and parking complexes, according to officials of Yanqing district government.

After completion, it will only take 30 minutes from downtown Beijing to Yanqing railway station by high-speed rail.

Located in northern Beijing, the Yanqing competition zones will host alpine skiing, bobsleigh and luge competitions during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. 

