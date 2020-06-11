UK PM announces 'support bubble' to help those living alone

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Wednesday that adults living alone in England will be able to form a "support bubble" with one other household, as part of the government's latest efforts to address the challenges during the coronavirus lockdown.

Starting from Saturday, single adult households in England, including single parents with children under 18, will be allowed to form a so-called "support bubble" with one other household of any size, which means they can go to each other's houses, according to Johnson.

Chairing Wednesday's Downing Street daily briefing, Johnson said the measures are a "targeted intervention" to help those who are living alone.

"There are still too many people, particularly those who live by themselves, who are lonely and struggling," he said.

But he also said that the "support bubble" is not designed for those who do not qualify to start meeting inside people's homes, "because that remains against the law."

In addition, the prime minister also confirmed that zoos and outdoor attractions in England will be allowed to reopen from Monday, but still social distancing rules must be followed.

Another 245 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 41,128, the British Department of Health and Social Care said Wednesday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.