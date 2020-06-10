Chinese university, U.S. publication to jointly launch scientific journal

A new English-language journal offering research in the field of materials science and engineering is to be jointly launched by ShanghaiTech University and American Chemical Society (ACS) Publications.

Representatives from the two sides signed a contract to launch the journal Accounts of Materials Research during a recent video conference, according to a statement by the university on Tuesday.

The journal will publish articles that focus on basic research and applications in all areas of materials science and engineering. It will also publish non-peer-reviewed commentaries about current research issues.

The expert editorial team will be led by Jiaxing Huang, a professor at Northwestern University in the United States.

Researchers at ShanghaiTech University have conducted extensive research in fields such as materials science, life science and information technology.

The ACS is a large scientific organization charted by the U.S. Congress.

It is the first international publishing collaboration for both sides.