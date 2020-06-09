LINE

China's medical waste disposal capacity expands steadily

2020-06-09

China's medical waste disposal capacity continued to expand over the past week, data from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment showed.

The country's daily disposal capacity had reached 6,245.4 tonnes by June 6, up from 4,902.8 tonnes before the COVID-19 epidemic.

A total of 447,000 tonnes of medical waste was disposed of from Jan. 20 to June 6, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, medical sewage treatment is running smoothly nationwide with disinfection measures strictly implemented, said the ministry. Enditem

