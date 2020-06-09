No ethnic group should be left behind in China's poverty eradication: Xi

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday said all ethnic groups are part of the big family of the Chinese nation and no ethnic group should be left behind in the country's fight against poverty, in its building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and in its drive toward modernization.

Xi made the remarks when he talked with residents on the square of the Jinhuayuan community in the city of Wuzhong during his inspection in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The community is home to more than 13,000 permanent residents, nearly half of whom are of ethnic minority groups.

It represents the fine tradition of the Chinese nation and the great strength of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics to enable people of all ethnic groups to walk hand in hand into a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Xi said.

"With the continuous efforts of the Party and the government as well as the tireless endeavors of the people, the days ahead will surely be better and happier," he added.