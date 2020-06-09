S.Korea reports 38 more COVID-19 cases, 11,852 in total

South Korea reported 38 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,852.

The daily caseload hovered below 40 for two straight days. Of the new cases, three were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,300.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, night spots, a table tennis facility, a distribution center, an amusement park and a health product retailer in the metropolitan area.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 274. The total fatality rate stood at 2.31 percent.

A total of 26 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,589. The total recovery rate was 89.3 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.03 million people, among whom 996,686 tested negative for the virus and 27,459 are being checked.