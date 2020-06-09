Xinjiang to invest over 2b yuan in building 5G base stations

A pedestrian walks past a 5G promotion board. (Photo by Su Yang/For China Daily)

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region plans to invest over 2 billion yuan ($282 million) to build nearly 4,900 5G base stations this year.

The regional communications administration said Monday that builders of local commercial and industrial parks are installing 5G equipment on existing 4G communication towers across the region. The method can save construction time, reduce costs and maximize the use of resources.

So far, the region has completed the installation of 3,364 5G base stations.

By the end of this year, urban areas of Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, is expected to get continuous 5G coverage, while other prefectures and cities will have 5G network. Currently, 5G technologies have been applied in telemedicine, VR inspection in power grid, mining with unmanned aerial vehicles, and other fields in Xinjiang.