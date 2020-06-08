JD launches HK offering Monday

E-commerce giant JD offered 133 million shares globally on Monday, 6.65 million of which will be publicly offered in Hong Kong, raising around HK$31.39 billion ($4.05 billion), the Finet reported Monday.

The offer fee per lot in HK stands at 11,919 yuan, and the price per share of the public offering is capped at HK$236. The public offering in HK will be closed on June 11. Shares of JD are expected to float in HK from June 18.

Compared to its $59.04 per share in the US stock market on Friday, JD's ceiling price in HK is 3.2 percent higher.

Eight brokers have totaled a 130 million yuan margin amount for the HK offering.