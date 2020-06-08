Hungary receives protective equipment from China: FM

Hungary received yet another large supply of protective equipment from China for fighting the coronavirus epidemic, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Sunday.

"There is a serious debate among professionals about how the virus will evolve in the future, what the lifting of the restrictive measures will bring," Szijjarto said in a video message posted on his Facebook.

"In any case, we must be prepared for the worst-case scenario," he said, adding that several aircraft had delivered 1,800 ventilators and 1.8 million masks to Hungary during the week.

"It is important that the air bridge between China and Hungary continue to operate, as we need to be equipped for a long-term defense," the minister concluded.

According to official figures, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary stood at 4,008 on Sunday, with 2,279 recoveries and 546 fatalities.