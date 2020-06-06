China approves new self-developed cancer drug

China has granted market access to a self-developed cancer drug, according to the National Medical Products Administration.

The drug, known as Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in capsule form, was developed by the biotechnology company BeiGene. It is for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy, and also for adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

The drug was approved through a priority review procedure and its marketing authorization holder should continue with the confirmatory clinical trials, according to the administration.

The approval of the drug will provide an important treatment option for Chinese patients with lymphoma.