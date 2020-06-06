Hong Kong reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 1,105 in total

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) confirmed three cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 1,105 on Saturday.

The three imported infections all had a travel history in Britain or Pakistan during the incubation period, involving two females and a male aged between 15 and 47, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong reported new community cluster infections in recent days involving two residential buildings. The CHP said it has been proactively conducting epidemiological investigations and carrying out preventive control measures in regard to the cluster in Luk Chuen House, one of the two residential buildings, in Sha Tin.

As of 4 p.m. local time on Saturday, 1,372 deep throat saliva samples had been collected in the building, among which nine samples need to be collected again owing to leakage, while 1,363 samples have been tested for COVID-19. Except for the four confirmed cases announced on Tuesday with positive results, other samples have been negative.

Meanwhile, as of 4 p.m. Saturday, the CHP had collected and tested 2,059 samples for Luen Yuet House, the other residential building, with no positive results.

According to the Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, as of Saturday noon, a total of 1,048 patients infected with the COVID-19 or probably infected with the virus have been discharged upon recovery, while 51 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital, with two in critical condition.