Beijing to resume municipal sports after emergency response lowered

2020-06-06
Beijing will resume municipal sports from Saturday after it has lowered its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the second level to the third level.

Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports announced on Friday that as the emergency response has been lowered to the third level, all kinds of physical fitness places will be back to normal operation, all kinds of sports will be carried out normally, and municipal sports events will be gradually resumed.

It also said that international, national and cross-regional sports events will not be resumed temporarily. 

