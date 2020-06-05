New Zealand confirms no new case of COVID-19 for 14 consecutive days

New Zealand reported no new case of COVID-19 for 14 consecutive days, with the combined total of confirmed and probable cases staying at 1,504, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the World Health Organization remains at 1,154, said a ministry statement.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in New Zealand remained at 22, with no additional deaths, according to the health ministry. There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19, it said.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1,481. Only one case remains active, it added.

Laboratories nationwide completed 2,813 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 288,987, statistics showed.

The NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded 501,000 registrations. That's an increase of 6,000 on Thursday.

The decision to move down to Alert Level 1 will be made on June 8 and the country could move down to that alert level by June 10.

Restrictions on businesses will be removed under COVID-19 Alert Level 1, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said earlier this week as New Zealanders are seeing their lives returning to normal.

Strict border controls will still remain, Ardern said, adding restrictions on hospitality businesses, gatherings and community sport will be lifted.

Ardern stressed coughing etiquette, adding risks remain as New Zealand heads into winter with more asymptomatic transmission.