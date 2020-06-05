LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

S Korea reports 39 more COVID-19 cases, 11,668 in total

1
2020-06-05 13:08:17Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

South Korea reported 39 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,668.

The daily caseload stayed above 30 for five straight days due to small cluster infections from religious gatherings in the metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,280.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 273. The total fatality rate stood at 2.34 percent.

A total of seven more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,506. The total recovery rate was 90.0 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 990,000 people, among whom 950,526 tested negative for the virus and 28,766 are being checked. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.