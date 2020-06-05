LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Brazil COVID-19 death toll surges to third highest in world

1
2020-06-05 11:27:42Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Brazil's total COVID-19 deaths have surged to 34,021 after its health ministry on Thursday reported 1,437 new deaths in the last 24 hours, making its overall toll the third highest in the world, according to local media.

In addition, the Latin American country on Thursday reported 30,925 new COVID-19 infections, totaling 614,941 confirmed cases, said the health ministry.

By Thursday, its death toll has surpassed that of Italy, which has confirmed 33,689 deaths, following only the United States and the UK. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.