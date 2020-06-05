U.S. jobless claims climb by 1.88 mln last week amid COVID-19 pandemic

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States totaled 1.88 million last week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep the nation, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

In the week ending May 30, the number of Americans filing for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased by 249,000 from the prior week to 1,877,000, the ninth weekly decline in a row but remaining staggeringly high.

With the latest numbers, 42.6 million initial jobless claims have been filed over the past 11 weeks, meaning that nearly 28 percent of all Americans employed in February lost their jobs, at least temporarily, according to Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities.

"Last week we were excited to see that continuing claims fell, indicating that gross hiring had picked up enough to pull down the number of people receiving benefits. There was no such consolation this week, as they rose again to 21.5 million," Quinlan wrote Thursday in a note.

The Labor Department is expected to release its jobs report in May on Friday. U.S. employers cut a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, and the unemployment rate soared to a record 14.7 percent.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, a major accounting firm, believed that U.S. unemployment will remain painfully high in May and throughout the summer.

"We can be hopeful that the economy may be hitting bottom but we need a new language that goes well beyond recession and recovery to describe the persistent pain triggered by #COVID19," Swonk tweeted Thursday.

Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic will shrink the size of the U.S. economy by 7.9 trillion U.S. dollars over the next decade, according to new projections released by the Congressional Budget Office on Monday.