UK to go ahead with 2-week quarantine for new arrivals despite potential impact: home secretary

People arriving in Britain by any means, including air and sea, will have to go into self-isolation from next Monday at a designated address for 14 days as a condition of being allowed through frontier posts, Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs Wednesday.

Amid criticism from opposition politicians, Patel insisted that the measure was proportionate and was aimed at preventing COVID-19 being brought into Britain from other countries at a time when coronavirus cases in Britain are falling.

Patel said the quarantine controls, backed by fines of up to 1,000 pounds (1,260 U.S. dollars) for breaching the rules, would be reviewed at the end of June and regularly afterwards.

The rules will not apply to people arriving in England from Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

As to worries that these restrictions would hit the aviation industry, Patel said in her statement to the parliament that the government understands how tough the public health measures to prevent a second wave of coronavirus are for this sector, noting that it will continue to work closely with companies and carriers.

"We will tomorrow (Thursday) host a roundtable to work across the travel sector and the broader business sector as well on how we can innovate and move forward together," she said, adding that "a long-term plan" for industry will be formed.

As to tourism, she said the government knew these measures will present difficulties for the industry, noting that it has an unprecedented package of support for both employees and businesses.

"These measures are backed by the science, supported by the public, and essential to save lives...We will all suffer in the long run if we get this wrong. That's why it's crucial that we introduce these measures now," said the secretary.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under fire from main opposition leader Keir Starmer over the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another 359 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 39,728, the Department of Health and Social Care said Wednesday.

Starmer said this was a critical week in Britain's response to COVID-19 as lockdown measures were eased with many schools reopening.

"This is the week, of all weeks, where public trust and confidence in the government needed to be at its highest," Starmer said.