NYC's 2nd night under curfew generally peaceful

Protesters defied a curfew in New York City on Tuesday night to keep protesting the death of African American George Floyd, but the night was largely peaceful with only sporadic reports of looting and violence citywide.

Tuesday's curfew, the second since 1943, started earlier than Monday at 8 p.m. local time and ended at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, during which vehicle traffic below 96th street in Manhattan was limited.

Hundreds of protesters refused to leave after 8 p.m. on Tuesday and kept marching across the Manhattan Bridge. Police tried to block them but failed.

However, it was still a relief for city officials and police as the night was much more peaceful and quieter than previous ones. Around 200 people were arrested, mostly for minor violations. Very few incidents of looting, violence or vandalism were reported, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

"Last night we took a step forward in moving out of this difficult period we've had the last few days and moving to a better time," said Mayor Bill de Blasio at his daily briefing, adding that the measures were effective.

He said the curfew would remain for the rest of the week till the morning of June 8, the day when New York City is scheduled to enter phase one of reopening.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Wednesday that officers across the country are facing orchestrated attacks from criminals.

"We are seeing it, unfortunately, alive and well in New York City," said Shea, who joined the mayor's briefing through phone, adding that some bottles thrown to the police during the turmoils in previous days were filled with cement rather than water.

He also retweeted a video on Wednesday showing officers confiscating boxes of pre-staged bricks left on a street corner in Brooklyn.

"This is what our cops are up against: Organized looters, strategically placing caches of bricks &rocks at locations throughout NYC," he said.

On the first night of curfew in New York City, dozens of shops were looted hours before the curfew began at 11 p.m. and over 700 people arrested.

Wednesday's protests in New York City are scheduled to start around 4 p.m., according to organizers.