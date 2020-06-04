Clinic trial of hydroxychloroquine on COVID-19 patients to continue: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday announced that based on the latest data review, the clinical trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine on COVID-19 patients will continue.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that experts have been reviewing the data and recommended that "there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol."

"The Executive Group received this recommendation and endorsed continuation of all arms of the Solidarity Trial, including hydroxychloroquine," he said.

The Solidarity Trial is a WHO-sponsored plan to evaluate the safety and efficacy of four drugs and drug combinations against COVID-19, which include hydroxychloroquine.

On May 25, the WHO decided to pause the trial of hydroxychloroquine amid concerns over its safety.

"The Data Safety and Monitoring Committee will continue to closely monitor the safety of all therapeutics being tested in the Solidarity Trial," Tedros said.