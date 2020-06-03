Russia adds 8,536 COVID-19 cases, total now 432,277

Russia has confirmed 8,536 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total to 432,277, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Wednesday.

The death toll increased by 178 to 5,215, while 195,957 people have recovered, including 8,972 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,842 newly confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total to 187,216.

As of Tuesday, 303,641 people were under medical observation, while over 11.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Wednesday.

The Russian government has prepared a draft action plan to ensure the restoration of employment and income, economic growth and long-term structural changes, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Tuesday during an online conference with President Vladimir Putin.

The plan contains around 500 specific measures to be implemented until the end of 2021, at a cost of around 5 trillion rubles (73.2 billion U.S. dollars), Mishustin said.

The plan aims to overcome the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic and reach stable gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates, he told Putin.