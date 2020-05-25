India's Mumbai COVID-19 infections surpasses 30,000 mark

India's western state of Maharashtra has surpassed the milestone of 50,000 COVID-19 cases with its capital Mumbai surpassing 30,000 cases mark, as per the official update late Sunday.

Total number of positive cases in Mumbai stands at 30,359 with 988 deaths reported so far after 1,725 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, as per the official report by the city's civic authority.

Spread over 307,713 square kilometers, the second-most populous state and third-largest by area, Maharashtra with a population of 114 million, saw a new peak of 3,041 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total tally of confirmed patient to 50,231, according to the state government data.

According to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation report, the overall average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city from May 16-22 is 6.61 percent.

Mumbai, which accounts for 23 percent of the India's total confirmed cases, has a higher base of COVID-19 patients, since the pandemic started spreading over the past two months.

Addressing the citizens of the state on Sunday, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray indicated that the lockdown, which is in its fourth phase, might not be lifted by May 31.

"We can't say that lockdown will be over by May 31. We will have to see how we will go forward. The coming time is crucial as the multiplication of the virus is picking up," Thackeray said.

As per the official update on Monday morning, India has 73,560 active cases of novel coronavirus with 3,867 deaths reported so far.