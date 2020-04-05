Medical support on its way to the Philippines

At the invitation of the Philippine government, a group of 12 Fujian medical experts set off to the southeastern country on April 5, 2020 from Fuzhou, capital of China's Fujian province, to aid the country's campaign to fight against on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Provided to China Daily)

At the invitation of the Philippine government, a group of 12 medical experts set off to the southeast Asian country on Sunday from Fuzhou, capital of East China's Fujian province, to aid the country's campaign in the fight against on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The team is composed of seasoned experts from Fujian Provincial Hospital, Fujian Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University and People's Hospital affiliated to Fujian University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

They are experts in respiratory disease, intensive care units, traditional Chinese medicine, Chinese and Western Integrative Medicine, infectious epidemic control, microbiological testing and medical care.

They also brought urgent medical materials and equipment, including 30 ventilators, 5,000 sets of medical protective suits, 30,000 N95 facial masks, 300,000 medical facial masks and 5,000 medical facial shields, which were donated by the Fujian provincial government.

In addition, some organizations, like the Overseas Chinese Charity Foundation of China and the Association of Fujian Overseas Friendship Association, as well as some local enterprises, donated up to 12 tons of medical materials, equipment and traditional Chinese medicines to the Philippine government.