Medical supplies donated by Chinese company arrive in Jordan

A batch of medical supplies donated by a Chinese company have arrived in Jordan, the Jordanian Royal Court said on Saturday.

The support package, donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation, includes 100,000 virus detection kits, 30 BiPAP machines, 300,000 medical face masks, 50 infrared thermometer guns, and 10,000 sets of protective clothing for medical personnel, according to a Royal Court statement.

The medical supplies, particularly the detection kits, are most valuable to Jordan, as extensive testing for the coronavirus worldwide has proven to be an effective strategy to confront coronavirus, and is in line with World Health Organisation guidelines, the statement said.

Jordan has so far reported more than 300 cases with five deaths, according to official figures.