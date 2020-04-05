China sends medical expert team to Philippines

A team of 12 medical experts departed from Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, for the Philippines Sunday morning to aid the archipelagic country to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The team comprises medical experts from three hospitals and the center for disease control and prevention (CDC) of Fujian, as well as two liaison staff from the provincial foreign affairs office.

The experts specialize in various areas, including respiratory, intensive care, hospital infection control, nursing, integration of traditional Chinese and Western medicine, and microbiological testing.

Their missions will include sharing China's experience in the testing, treatment, and prevention and control of COVID-19 with local hospitals and experts, and providing treatment advice.

On March 24, medical experts from eastern China's Zhejiang Province shared COVID-19 treatment experience with peers from the Philippines via an online meeting.

The medical team is expected to arrive at Manila this afternoon. Enditem