Death toll from COVID-19 rises to 432 in Brazil

The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported on Saturday 73 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 432 in the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose from 9,056 to 10,278 within the past 24 hours, according to the authorities.

The state with the largest caseload is Sao Paulo, the most populous and wealthiest in the country, with 4,466 cases and 260 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health, the capital Brasilia and the states of Ceara, Amazonas, Rio de Janeiro, and Sao Paulo may be transitioning from the phase of localized transmission to one of "uncontrolled acceleration" of the pandemic as these areas have the highest levels of contagion in the country.