Rwanda launches radio learning program amid COVID-19 lockdown

2020-04-05 11:25:20Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
The Rwanda Education Board (REB) launched on Saturday a radio learning program for primary schools following the closure of education institutions over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

According to the REB, the first lesson aired Saturday on national Radio Rwanda covered literacy for primary schools.

The next lessons will continue on Monday covering Rwanda's official language Kinyarwanda and English literacy, it said.

The program will help pupils proceed with learning while staying at home, Director General of the REB Irenee Ndayambaje told Xinhua in a phone interview, adding that essential subjects will be prioritized.

The teachers will conduct lessons slowly to ensure smooth home-based learning, he said, adding that each lesson will last 20-30 minutes.

The Rwandan government shut down education institutions on March 14 after the country confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

The Rwandan Cabinet on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 lockdown for two more weeks until April 19 to further contain the spread of the virus.

