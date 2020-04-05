Shanghai reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

Shanghai reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases from overseas on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

The new cases, including one from France and another from Russia, have brought the total number of imported cases in Shanghai to 192.

The patients have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment. Another 10 close contacts on flights have been put under medical observation.

The commission said that among the 192 imported cases, 29 have been discharged from hospitals, and 163 remain hospitalized, with one still in severe condition.

Additionally, 24 suspected cases from overseas are yet to be confirmed.

The municipality reported no new locally transmitted cases on Saturday. The city's total confirmed local cases remained at 339. As of Saturday, 327 of the patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, six had died, and six are still in hospital receiving treatment.