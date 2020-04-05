LINE

MINUSMA staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A MINUSMA staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, special representative of the United Nations secretary-general for Mali, said Saturday on Twitter.

"Today, April 4, a MINUSMA staff member tested positive for COVID-19," said the official, who is also the head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

"We continue to strengthen our response to COVID-19, alongside the Malian authorities," he said, without specifying whether this case was counted among the two new confirmed cases announced by Malian government Saturday morning. Enditem

