Coronavirus infection cases rise by 904 to 16,627 in the Netherlands

The number of coronavirus infection cases in the Netherlands rose by 904 to 16,627 and the death toll of COVID-19, a disease caused by the virus, has increased by 164 to 1,651 from Friday to Saturday, according to the Dutch National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS).

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the country rose by 336 to 6,622, said LCPS Chairman Ernst Kuipers at a press conference in the Rotterdam hospital Erasmus MC on Saturday.

"We have seen the number of admissions increases less rapidly in recent days than last week," Kuipers stated. "The social distancing seems to work. It is therefore very important to continue this."

According to Kuipers, there are at the moment still sufficient intensive care beds available for COVID-19 patients in the Netherlands and if the current trend continues, this will also be the case at the expected peak in about two weeks.

The maximum capacity of intensive care beds in the Netherlands is 2,400, of which 500 are for non-COVID-19 patients. Enditem