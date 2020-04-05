LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Death toll in Russian gas blast climbs to 3

1
2020-04-05 08:08:05Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Three people were confirmed dead in a household gas explosion in the Moscow Region of Russia on Saturday, national media reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the latest data, six people were injured, and among them five were hospitalized, the TASS news agency reported.

The ministry did not rule out the possibility that there are victims under the rubble of the house, according to TASS.

The explosion occurred earlier on Saturday on the third floor of the building, causing the collapse of apartments between the third and fifth floors, the Sputnik news agency reported.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.