Death toll in Russian gas blast climbs to 3

Three people were confirmed dead in a household gas explosion in the Moscow Region of Russia on Saturday, national media reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the latest data, six people were injured, and among them five were hospitalized, the TASS news agency reported.

The ministry did not rule out the possibility that there are victims under the rubble of the house, according to TASS.

The explosion occurred earlier on Saturday on the third floor of the building, causing the collapse of apartments between the third and fifth floors, the Sputnik news agency reported.