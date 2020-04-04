COVID-19 cases in Indonesia surpass 2,000

The Indonesian government said on Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country jumped to 2,092, with the death toll climbing to 191.

At a press conference, the government's spokesperson for COVID-19, Achmad Yurianto said as many as 150 patients have recovered from the disease.

Jakarta, home to some 10 million people, suffers the highest number of deaths totaling 89, followed by West Java 28, Central Java 18, Banten 17, East Java 14, and the rest recorded in other areas.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a national public health emergency status over the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. Authorities have been conducting rapid tests in areas where cases were detected.

The government has turned the Wisma Atlet Kemayoran, the apartment towers in central Jakarta, which were used to billet athletes competing in the 2018 Asian Games, into an emergency hospital intended to treat as many as 24,000 COVID-19 patients.

Last month, Widodo said the Sebaru island on the Java Sea in the northern part of Jakarta, and the Galang island in the Riau Islands, will be used to quarantine and observe people infected with the virus.

The government has built a COVID-19 emergency hospital on a 16-hectare site on Galang Island, which will be set to operate on April 6.