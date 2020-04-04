COVID-19 death toll rises to 43 in Israel

Israel reported three new death cases from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 43, the state's Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The three death cases all suffered from other serious diseases. The total number of confirmed cases in Israel has reached 7,589, the ministry said.

Of the 746 patients being treated in hospitals across Israel, 114 are in serious condition and 166 in moderate condition.

Among the other 6,800 patients, 4,436 are treated in home quarantine, 718 in hotels converted into treatment facilities, 427 have recovered and the remaining 1,219 will be treated at home, hotel or hospital according to decisions to be made soon.