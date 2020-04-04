Number of Thailand's COVID-19 cases surpasses 2,000, all inbound flights banned

The number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand has surpassed 2,000, a government official said on Saturday, with international flights landing in the country being suspended for three days.

According to Thaveesilp Wisanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, the number of Thailand's patients has totaled 2,067, including 89 newly reported cases on Saturday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced on Saturday that it decided to stop all international flights from landing in Thailand for three days since Friday midnight to avoid more imported cases.

The ban on arriving flights will not affect aircrafts on humanitarian missions or those carrying medical supplies. Passengers and crew on all flights will not be allowed to disembark, with emergency landings still being permitted.

Meanwhile, Thai authorities are searching for 152 Thai nationals who have apparently avoided a government-provided quarantine after returning from overseas.

Of Thailand's total 2,067 cases, 1,762 patients are Thais and 305 are foreigners, Thaveesilp said. A total of 612 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Thailand has reported 20 fatalities due to the coronavirus.