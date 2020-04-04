LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises to 9,056 with 359 deaths

1
2020-04-04 15:28:14Xinhua Editor : Feng Shuang ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazil have risen from 7,910 to 9,056, with deaths rising from 299 to 359.

Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta on Friday said that the Brazilian health system is suffering from a shortage of equipment and the coming weeks will be stressful.

"We want to prevent large centers like Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte from becoming simultaneous focal points of the epidemic, so the sum of actions to reduce social mobility is very important," he said.

Joao Gabbardo dos Reis, the executive secretary for the Ministry of Health, stated that 1,146 new cases and 60 deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, compared with 1,074 cases and 58 deaths in the previous 24-hour period, with a fatality rate at roughly 4 percent.

The confirmed cases are mainly from Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceara, the Federal District, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Parana, Bahia, Santa Catarina, Amazonas, Rio Grande do Norte, Espirito Santo, and Pernambuco.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.