Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises to 9,056 with 359 deaths

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazil have risen from 7,910 to 9,056, with deaths rising from 299 to 359.

Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta on Friday said that the Brazilian health system is suffering from a shortage of equipment and the coming weeks will be stressful.

"We want to prevent large centers like Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte from becoming simultaneous focal points of the epidemic, so the sum of actions to reduce social mobility is very important," he said.

Joao Gabbardo dos Reis, the executive secretary for the Ministry of Health, stated that 1,146 new cases and 60 deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, compared with 1,074 cases and 58 deaths in the previous 24-hour period, with a fatality rate at roughly 4 percent.

The confirmed cases are mainly from Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceara, the Federal District, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Parana, Bahia, Santa Catarina, Amazonas, Rio Grande do Norte, Espirito Santo, and Pernambuco.