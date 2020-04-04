Chinese embassy to distribute epidemic prevention materials to Chinese students in U.S.

The Chinese embassy and consulates-general in the United States will send out health kits, including face masks and disinfection supplies, to Chinese students in the country where the number of COVID-19 cases topped 277,000 by Friday.

The distribution of the health kits is part of efforts by the Chinese government to help safeguard the health and safety of overseas Chinese students in countries hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, according to a letter to the Chinese students by the Chinese embassy on its webpage.

Noting the United States is now at a key point in containing the virus' spread, the letter called on Chinese students in the country to reduce long-distance travel, avoid cross-infection and plan for the long-term regarding their studies.

In order to respond to the needs of Chinese students as soon as possible, the Chinese embassy and consulates-general have taken active measures since the outbreak including issuing a series of consular reminders, opening emergency helplines and keeping close communication with the U.S. side, the letter said.

Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai said on March 18 that Chinese students have the support of their government whether they choose to remain in the U.S. or return to China.

China's disease expert Zhang Wenhong, at the invitation of the Chinese embassy in the United States, shared his experience and offered advice online on COVID-19 with representatives of the Chinese community currently living and studying in the country.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry is allocating 500,000 "health kits" to countries hosting overseas Chinese students, including over 11 million face masks, 500,000 epidemic prevention materials and guidelines, said Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on Thursday.

The first batch of 300,000 "health kits" will be delivered to 46 embassies and consulates in 12 countries including the United States by April 10.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 277,000 by Friday night with the number of deaths surpassing 7,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The state of New York recorded 102,863 cases and 2,935 fatalities. Other states with over 10,000 cases include New Jersey, California, and Michigan. Enditem