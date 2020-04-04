India COVID-19 death toll rises to 68 as total cases reach 2,902

India's federal health ministry said Saturday morning that the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 68 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 2,902.

"As of 9:00 a.m (local time) today, 68 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," read the information released by the ministry.

This is a jump of six deaths and an increase of 355 confirmed cases since Friday evening.

On Friday evening the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 2,547 and the death toll was 62.

According to ministry officials, so far 184 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 2,650," read the information.

Saturday marks the eleventh straight day of the ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic. Authorities have imposed strict curfew-like restrictions to prevent the movement of people across the country. All road, rail and air services have been suspended in wake of the lockdown, except essential services which are exempted.

The federal government has asked states to strictly enforce the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and break the chain of its transmission in the country.