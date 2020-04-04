Coronavirus cases in Egypt nudge 1,000

Egypt confirmed on Friday eight COVID-19 deaths and 120 new cases, the largest daily figures since the outbreak of the infectious disease in the North African country.

The new deaths are seven Egyptians and one foreigner, bringing the death toll to 66, said Khaled Megahed, spokesman for the Egyptian health ministry, in a statement.

The new cases, 117 Egyptians and three foreigners, are either returnees from abroad or contacts with the confirmed cases, bringing the total number of infections to 985, Megahed added.

Egypt has imposed a nighttime curfew, suspended schools, universities and all classes, halted flights, closed entertainment places, stopped mass prayers in mosques and churches, and shut down museums and archeological sites to curb the coronavirus pandemic.