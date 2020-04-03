Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 61 in Bangladesh

Five more people have been tested positive for the COVID-19 in Bangladesh, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 61 on Friday.

"Five more cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 61," said Health Minister Zahid Maleque at an online press conference.

He added that the death toll remains unchanged at six, and 26 patients have recovered.

Among the other cases, 22 people are in hospital and seven are at their homes undergoing treatment, senior Health Ministry official Abul Kalam Azad said during the briefing.

Samples from 513 persons were tested in the last 24 hours, health officials said.

Currently, 248 people are put under institutional quarantine across Bangladesh.